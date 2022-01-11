Chelsea transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Antonio Rudiger's 'stance' over Blues future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is still expected to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season despite head coach Thomas Tuchel holding out hope of striking a deal, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Rudiger has entered the final six months of his £100,000-per-week contract in West London, meaning question marks remain over where the German's long-term future lies.

What's the latest news involving Rudiger?

Tuchel, who is approaching his first year anniversary in the Chelsea hot seat, has claimed that he has 'trust' that the club's hierarchy and Rudiger will agree terms on a new deal.

Having entered the final half-a-year of his contract, Rudiger is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas suitors, but Sky Sports have suggested that the 28-year-old is in no rush to already clinch a summer switch away from his current employers.

The report also reveals that La Liga giants Barcelona are monitoring Rudiger's Stamford Bridge situation ahead of potentially making a move.

It comes after it was revealed that European heavyweights Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have already opened talks with the 49-cap Germany international.

Enter Giveaway

However, according to Spanish media outlet Marca, it appears Real Madrid have pulled out of the running to secure Rudiger's services.

The report suggests the Spanish outfit have admitted defeat in their pursuit after being unwilling to meet the central defender's demands for a contract worth £200,000-per-week.

Prior to the January transfer window opening for business, it had been claimed that a quartet of interested clubs were willing to offer the 6 ft 3 man as much as £400,000-per-week in order to win the race for his signature.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

What has Dean Jones said about Rudiger?

Jones believes Rudiger is destined to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season despite there still being doubts.

The transfer insider, however, understands that confidence is growing within the Chelsea fanbase.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I've noticed the Chelsea community starting to become more optimistic about Rudiger staying but I’m afraid there hasn’t been much change in his stance.

"At this stage he is still more likely to leave than stay."

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Chelsea footballer from the 1990s? Joe Allon Michael Gilkes Darren Barnard Damian Matthew

Why are Chelsea desperate to keep Rudiger?

Although he was not included in the matchday squad as Chelsea overcame non-league Chesterfield in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Rudiger has made 27 appearances this season, chipping in with two goals and four assists in the process.

The centre-half has missed just 90 minutes of Premier League action since the campaign got underway, underlining his importance to the Blues' backline.

The appointment of Tuchel has also worked in Rudiger's favour, with him being selected 52 times by his fellow countryman.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News