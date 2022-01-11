The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game: Multiplayer Details Revealed So Far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming industry were very excited by the announcement of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game at the Game Awards 2021, and we have revealed all the latest known multiplayer details known ahead of its release.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been a massive movie franchise for decades, and to see it branch out into the gaming world is a great idea.

There is a lot to be revealed around this upcoming game due to the fact that it was only recently announced, so it is exciting to see the news released over the next few months.

We for one cannot wait for this game to be released, and no doubt many will be buying the game just to play as one of the best horror movie characters in Leatherface.

Multiplayer Details in Texas Chainsaw Massacre Revealed

It is expected that this game will mainly run a multiplayer game mode, in a similar style to the very popular game Friday the 13th. This will see one player play as a horror character, whilst the other players try to survive and escape.

There will be multiple characters that the gaming community will be able to play as, but all of these have not been revealed yet.

There will no doubt be some exciting changes and new features for gamers to play when The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game is released.

This is a very exciting game, but it is in the early stages of being announced. No doubt we will be treated to a lot of sneak peaks and previews in the build up to this game going live, so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all the updates.

Sadly there hasn’t been any proper gameplay footage revealed officially or leaked on social media. When gameplay footage is revealed, we will provide you with all the latest updates and footage right here.

