Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reading's place in the second-tier of English football is under serious threat after a demoralising 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Harry Wilson (x2), Aleksandar Mitrovic (x2), Kenny Tete, Neeskens Kebano and Tosin Adarabioyo sealed the emphatic victory for the west London side.

It was yet another night to forget for the Royals and the team are now 21st in the Championship table, just three points above the dreaded drop zone.

As well as slipping to yet another defeat, Reading saw two incredible goals against Fulham disallowed for offside in the first half of the match.

And guess what? They were both scored by the same player, Andy Carroll.

In one of the most bizarre 60 seconds of play you'll ever see in a football match, the former Liverpool striker was denied two of his greatest ever goals by the linesman's flag.

The first was a perfectly-executed bicycle kick, while the second was an outrageous left-footed volley from the edge of the area after some exquisite chest control.

Take a look at Carroll's two disallowed stunners here...

Video: Carroll's offside goals vs Fulham

That really is quite astounding and something we can't remember seeing happen before.

The second disallowed goal will no doubt be the harder to take of the two for Carroll, as he only just strayed into an offside position before taking the ball on his chest and then doing the rest of the hard work.

Had one of the former England international's goals counted, the scores would have been level at 1-1 and who knows, it may have been a different match entirely.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Sadly from a Reading perspective, the disallowed strikes appeared to galvanise the visitors and they made it 2-0 through Mitrovic's penalty just before the half-time interval.

After the break, Fulham ran riot and the final 7-0 scoreline didn't exactly flatter Marco Silva's side, as they were simply just too good for the Royals.

They're now up to second in the Championship table just one point behind Bournemouth and the Cottagers also have a game in hand. A Premier League return beckons...

News Now - Sport News