Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Reloaded is rapidly approaching and we can reveal the file size of this upcoming update.

The gaming community will be thoroughly happy to hear that a new update is coming, and this is due to the fact that there has been a crazy amount of bugs on both Vanguard and Warzone since its release back in November 2021.

These bugs have included issues like audio issues, crashes, weapon glitches, as well as a lot of general gameplay issues. The problems have seen the developers get an abundance of complaints.

Hopefully these issues will be sorting in the near future. If they are not then Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone might lose a lot of players and popularity.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2: Release Date, Patch Notes, Trailer, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need to Know

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Reloaded Updated Size Revealed

When an update comes along, the download time will vary depending on how much the developers of the game are updating.

For those wondering, the file size of this upcoming update in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Reloaded is 5.012 GB on both Playstation and Xbox.

With a lot of issues and problems in the game, and due to the fact that this is the mid season reloaded update, there should be a lot to come. As well as bugs to fix, there will also be some new content coming to the game.

Players have complained about the update size in the past, as it has caused them to have to delete other games and applications on their console. Some in the past have also taken ages to complete.

The Call of Duty community will be over the moon to hear that the update and the patch notes are going to go live immediately.

It has been revealed that they will be live on Tuesday 11th January 2022 in the United States of America. Due to this, it will go live between Tuesday 11th January 2022 and Thursday 13th January 2022.

The patch notes will go live at the same time as the update, so we do have a bit of time to wait until at least Tuesday 11th January 2022 for them to be revealed.

Due to the issues of Call of Duty Vanguard, players will be hoping that this upcoming update is huge, and if it is, then there will be a lot to cover in the patch notes and it might take a couple of minutes to go through.

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News