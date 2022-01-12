Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sierra Leone shocked the footballing world by holding Algeria to a 0-0 draw in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations group stage on Tuesday.

Despite possessing formidable attacking players in the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Said Benrahma, Islam Slimani, Sofiane Feghouli and Yacine Brahimi, the holders were unable to kickstart their campaign with three points and failed to score in a match for the first time since October 2018.

Sierra Leone - who were playing in the AFCON for the first time in 26 years - were certainly made to work hard for their precious point, though, and had it not been for goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara, Algeria would likely have won the game.

The 22-year-old made seven saves throughout the course of the fixture at the Stade Japoma in Cameroon, which saw him rightly presented with the Man of the Match award.

Kamara's heroics between the posts mean he is now a national hero in Sierra Leone and the player himself was actually in tears when he picked up his individual accolade following the game's conclusion.

Video: Kamara in tears when picking up MOTM award

Fair play, Mohamed.

Kamara is far from a household name, as he still plays in his native Sierra Leone with East End Lions and has featured in less than 10 games at international level.

The 22-year-old is also not your ordinary, run-of-the-mill goalkeeper. In terms of playing style, he is as unconventional as it gets and that certainly makes for great entertainment.

A short video of Kamara's highlights from the 0-0 draw with Algeria perfectly shows just how unique he is and because of that, the footage has gone viral on social media.

Video: Kamara's unique highlights vs Algeria

Yeah, Kamara is a bit crazy in the way he plays and likes to come off his line quite a lot - maybe too much. However, the shot-stopper is also pretty darn effective and looks like a bit of a nightmare to play against.

Sierra Leone will almost certainly need more brilliance from their goalkeeper the next time they take to the field in the 2021 AFCON group stage.

The Leone Stars play Ivory Coast on January 16th, a game in which they will once again be a serious underdog.

But with Kamara in goal and former Liverpool man Steven Caulker marshalling the back-line, they may just pull off another major upset.

