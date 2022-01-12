Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lincoln City attacking midfielder Chris Maguire had the last laugh over his former manager, Lee Johnson, after scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.

The 32-year-old was released by Sunderland at the end of last season after Johnson opted against handing him a new contract.

But Maguire came back to haunt League One title contenders Sunderland and their current head coach, scoring the opening goal in the first half before completing his hat-trick before full-time.

Maguire’s first goal was a beauty. The Scotland international lashed the ball past Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with the outside of his right boot.

He began with a muted celebration, holding his hands up to the home crowd.

But then he went into full s**thouse mode, sprinting towards Johnson before celebrating in his former manager’s face.

Loud boos from the Sunderland fans followed. The questionable celebration immediately went viral on social media.

Video: Chris Maguire's celebration in front of Lee Johnson

Watch the video here:

Let’s check out some of the reaction from Twitter:

Chris Maguire explains Sunderland celebration

Asked about the celebration after the match, hat-trick hero Maguire was quoted saying by the Sunderland Echo: "It was a build up of things.

"I thought I was hard done by in my time here - it didn’t end the way I wanted to. I got a yellow card early on, and I looked over he was trying to get me sent off.

“It worked in the favour of us - because at the end of the day he’s been sent up the tunnel.

“I can’t tell you what I said but I think I did my talking on the pitch. It was just a bit of tongue in cheek for my last six months here. It ended badly for me.

“I hope the Sunderland fans are okay with me. I was getting booed but I’ve got nothing but admiration and respect for them. I loved my time here. I wasn’t meaning to be disrespectful to them at all. I hope they can see from my point of view the way it ended for me here.”

Lee Johnson's reaction to Chris Maguire's celebration

Johnson, meanwhile, said: "It’s not for me to comment.

“You'd have to ask him. When you're manager you pick a team, you don't hold grudges and players sometimes move on, it's part of the game."

