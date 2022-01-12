Sunderland 1-3 Lincoln: Chris Maguire goes viral for celebration in front of Lee Johnson
Lincoln City attacking midfielder Chris Maguire had the last laugh over his former manager, Lee Johnson, after scoring a hat-trick against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening.
The 32-year-old was released by Sunderland at the end of last season after Johnson opted against handing him a new contract.
But Maguire came back to haunt League One title contenders Sunderland and their current head coach, scoring the opening goal in the first half before completing his hat-trick before full-time.
Maguire’s first goal was a beauty. The Scotland international lashed the ball past Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with the outside of his right boot.
He began with a muted celebration, holding his hands up to the home crowd.
But then he went into full s**thouse mode, sprinting towards Johnson before celebrating in his former manager’s face.
Loud boos from the Sunderland fans followed. The questionable celebration immediately went viral on social media.
Video: Chris Maguire's celebration in front of Lee Johnson
Watch the video here:
Let’s check out some of the reaction from Twitter:
Chris Maguire explains Sunderland celebration
Asked about the celebration after the match, hat-trick hero Maguire was quoted saying by the Sunderland Echo: "It was a build up of things.
"I thought I was hard done by in my time here - it didn’t end the way I wanted to. I got a yellow card early on, and I looked over he was trying to get me sent off.
“It worked in the favour of us - because at the end of the day he’s been sent up the tunnel.
“I can’t tell you what I said but I think I did my talking on the pitch. It was just a bit of tongue in cheek for my last six months here. It ended badly for me.
“I hope the Sunderland fans are okay with me. I was getting booed but I’ve got nothing but admiration and respect for them. I loved my time here. I wasn’t meaning to be disrespectful to them at all. I hope they can see from my point of view the way it ended for me here.”
Lee Johnson's reaction to Chris Maguire's celebration
Johnson, meanwhile, said: "It’s not for me to comment.
“You'd have to ask him. When you're manager you pick a team, you don't hold grudges and players sometimes move on, it's part of the game."
Latest transfer news (Football Terrace)
Can you get full marks on our 2021 Ultimate Football Quiz?