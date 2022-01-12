Newcastle transfer news: Magpies stance on Aaron Ramsey right now as Juventus look to sell

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Keith Downie said that he's "put a couple of calls in" regarding Newcastle's interest in Aaron Ramsey and is yet to be told no.

Newcastle are one of several Premier League sides linked with the midfielder, and whilst Downie failed to rule out a move to St James' Park, he said that they do have other priorities.

What's the latest news with Ramsey?

Newcastle have wanted the previously-rated £40.5m midfielder since the summer, but their interest has been ramped up following their takeover, with his extortionate wages now slightly more affordable. Ramsey currently earns £400,000 per-week at Juventus.

Ramsey, who's currently self-isolating having returned a positive Covid-19 test, has endured a torrid time in Italy, turning out just 70 times for the Old Lady, and has played just 112 minutes all season.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When Does it Open, When Does it Close, Latest Transfer News and More

But that has been by some of his own doing. The 30-year-old has missed more than 30 matches through injury and manager Massimiliano Allegri recently revealed that the midfielder is set to leave the Turin outfit.

Newcastle do face competition from Premier League rivals Leicester, Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Leeds, but their financial power surely puts them in the driving seat.

Downie said that he's enquired about Newcastle's interest but didn't appear overly confident about their chances of signing him.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What did Downie say about Ramsey?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I have put a couple of calls in regarding him and I've not been told no. But again, I think he's on the weighing up list. I think the priority is defenders and strikers."

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Do Newcastle need Ramsey?

With Eddie Howe's men still inside the relegation-zone with just one win from their first 19 games, you could make a case that Newcastle need an upgrade in almost every position.

But as Downie alluded to, they're conceding far too many, which means defenders are badly needed, whilst Callum Wilson's recent injury leaves them worryingly short at the other end of the pitch.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Newcastle United footballer from the 1990s? John Burridge Roy Aitkin Bjorn Kristensen Mark Stimson

Therefore, whilst a fit and firing Ramsey, who's got 40 Premier League goals to his name, would be a welcome addition, they have more important issues to deal with, although that doesn't mean to say that Ramsey won't end up a Newcastle player by the end of this month.

News Now - Sport News