Many football fans in the present day forget just how good Joe Hart was in his prime at Manchester City.

Between 2010 and 2015, the former England international was in the conversation to be labelled the best goalkeeper on the planet.

Hart was a key part of the City teams that won the Premier League title in 2011/2 and 2013/14, while he won the division's Golden Glove award on four separate occasions.

The Celtic shot-stopper was also named in the PFA Team of the Year twice while with the Citizens, yet more proof of just how good he was.

Hart was even producing world-class moments before he hit his peak in a City shirt, including one of the greatest saves in Premier League history.

In 2008 - the same year he debuted for England - the 34-year-old somehow prevented fellow countryman Wayne Rooney from scoring in a derby match after coming up for a corner.

When the ball fell to Manchester United following a bang average set-piece from City, Hart turned into Usain Bolt to cover the length of the pitch and make it back to his goal.

He arrived just in the nick of time and was then able to stop Rooney's 50-yard effort from rippling the back of the net with a miraculous fingertip save.

Take a look at one of the greatest pieces of goalkeeping the Premier League has ever seen here...

Video: Hart's insane save on Rooney after coming up for a corner

Incredible, absolutely incredible.

Rooney must've thought he'd scored a magnificent long-range goal at the Etihad, but Hart was on hand to thwart him after turning into a hybrid of Bolt and a prime Gordon Banks.

It's a real shame that Hart's career has declined in the manner that it has, although he is at least getting a lot of game time at Celtic after joining the Scottish club from Tottenham Hotspur.

His 30 appearances across all competitions in 2021/22 have yielded 14 clean sheets, which isn't a bad record at all.

