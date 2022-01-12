Tottenham transfer news: £18m target can finally solve long-term Harry Kane problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes that Tottenham Hotspur could make a move to sign Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca in the January transfer window.

The Sassuolo striker, who is 6ft 5in, has made his first-team breakthrough this season, having spent previous campaigns on a variety of loan spells.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

According to reports, there is a real desire for Spurs to sign a back-up striker to Harry Kane in this transfer window.

Kane remains the sole out-and-out striker at the club and that was laid bare at the weekend, as he came off the bench against Morecambe to pull Spurs out of a hole; he scored as they fought back from 1-0 down to win 3-1.

Kane is a player who features whenever he is fit, and Spurs have struggled in recent seasons to find adequate back-up.

The likes of Vincent Janssen, Fernando Llorente, and Carlos Vinicius have all struggled to score goals when deployed as Kane’s understudy.

While Llorente was responsible for a genuinely iconic moment when he scored the winner in the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City, that goal was one of just 13 he scored in all competitions.

Vinicius scored 10 times for Spurs in total; Janssen only scored six.

That’s 29 goals in total. Kane scored 33 in all competitions last season alone.

Spurs have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Scamacca, who has returned to Sassuolo this season after playing for Cremonese, PEC Zwolle, Ascoli and Genoa on loan.

He has scored eight goals in Serie A thus far this season, and O’Rourke believes a deal could be done to take him to north London.

What did O'Rourke say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke said: "He's 23, he might be someone who would play second fiddle to Harry Kane and provide some back-up to him rather than being a straight starter in the side. So that's an interesting one to keep an eye on."

Would Scamacca improve Spurs?

Spurs really just need a body who can support Kane.

They have resorted to playing Steven Bergwijn up front in recent weeks and they just don’t have anybody else, beyond teenager Dane Scarlett.

Scamacca knows where the goal is and has been scoring for Sassuolo.

As O’Rourke says, he wouldn’t exactly come in to play regularly and could be seen as a viable back-up to Kane.

Spurs cannot continue to rely on the England captain, especially when one considers that he has sustained injuries in all of the past three seasons.

Scamacca is as good an option as any.

