West Ham transfer news: David Moyes could seal 'coup' with £46m rising star

LOSC Lille forward Jonathan David would be 'a bit of a coup' for West Ham United amid links between the player and the club, according to journalist Adam White.

The Hammers are one of several clubs reportedly interested in snapping up the talented 21-year-old as manager David Moyes looks to bolster his depleted forward line.

What is the latest news involving David?

According to West Ham insider ExWHUemployee, David - who has a reported €55 million (£45.8m) price tag - is one of the names on Moyes’ transfer shortlist for the January transfer window.

However, in the recent post on The West Ham Way, it was stated that any interest in the Canada international should be taken cautiously as the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal are all also keen on his services.

And it's easy to understand why a host of Europe's top teams are reportedly keeping close tabs on David, given his impressive exploits for Lille over the last 18 months.

In 2020/21, the pacey striker scored 13 goals and laid on five assists in 48 appearances, firing Les Dogues to their first top-flight title in 10 years to end Paris Saint-Germain's dominance over French football.

But David has elevated his game to new heights in the current campaign. Despite competing against the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he is Ligue 1's top scorer at this moment in time with 12 strikes.

As a result, White believes his arrival at the London Stadium would represent quite an achievement for Moyes' charges.

What has White said about David?

Despite Lille's success last term, they have been forced to sell several star names over the last few months due to their €100 million (£83.2m) debt.

Boubakary Soumare, Mike Maignan and Jonathan Ikone are some of the key players who have already departed the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, and White has stated how it would be a coup if West Ham can prise David away next.

He told GiveMeSport: “If he was to join West Ham, I think it'd be a bit of a coup to be honest, given the links with bigger clubs.”

Would West Ham be a good move for David?

After racking up 86 career goals and assists for Lille and boyhood club KAA Gent in just 158 outings, David has established himself as one of the most promising and exciting youngsters in the European game.

And his next move could be crucial in continuing his development. At super clubs such as Barca, Madrid and Liverpool, game time may be much harder to come by for the North American.

But West Ham may be able to offer him guaranteed minutes, especially as star striker Michail Antonio is set to turn 32 before this season concludes.

Therefore, a move to east London could prove to be a sensible decision for David, but only time will tell which option he chooses.

