Magpies transfer news: 'In Newcastle last night' - Fresh claim emerges on 6 ft 3 star

Burnley striker Chris Wood was in Newcastle last night ahead of his expected move to St James' Park, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has confirmed.

The Magpies currently have issues up front, but it looks like that could soon be addressed.

What is the latest news involving Wood?

John Percy of The Telegraph reported on Tuesday evening that Newcastle were close to tying up a deal to bring Wood to St James' Park.

Since then, it has been revealed that the 30-year-old has a release clause in his contract which Newcastle have now triggered. According to Sky Sports, that release clause is around £25m.

The Tyneside club are in dire need of a new centre-forward following the calf injury Callum Wilson recently picked up. The Englishman is expected to be out for two months in a huge blow to Eddie Howe, so a move for Wood is logical to say the least.

The 6 ft 3 New Zealand international has been a key player for Burnley this season, playing in all 17 of their league games so far.

What has Downie said about Wood to Newcastle?

On Wood's potential move from Burnley to Newcastle, Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "He was in Newcastle last night."

Would Wood be a good addition to Newcastle's squad?

This season, Wood's goal record has not been the best, with the former Leeds United man only managing to find the back of the net three times.

However, his overall record in the Premier League is pretty decent, netting 12 times last term and on 14 occasions the campaign prior.

Considering that, and the fact that Newcastle are going to be without talisman Wilson for a while, Wood does have the potential to be a good bit of business.

His arrival would also weaken Burnley, which would obviously be great for Newcastle. The two top-flight outfits are, of course, relegation rivals, so the Clarets losing their striker to a team they are directly competing against will come as a massive setback.

Will Wood and Kieran Trippier be enough to save the Magpies from relegation this season? Looking at the table and how much trouble the club are in, the answer is probably not.

But given Wood and Trippier's experience in the Premier League, it is probably fair to say that this is a pretty solid start to the transfer window for Newcastle. If there is more to come, then perhaps survival really could be on the cards here.

