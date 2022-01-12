Celtic transfer news: 'Long-term target' - Ange 'big admirer' of £4.5m 'press machine'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic transfer target Hannes Wolf has a 'big admirer' in Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Postecoglou has already been busy during the January transfer window, welcoming the Japanese trio of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate to Parkhead, but it appears he is in the market for further reinforcements.

What's the latest news involving Wolf?

According to German media outlet Kicker, Celtic are interested in adding Borussia Monchengladbach's Wolf to their squad as the Bhoys' Scottish Premiership title challenge gathers pace in the second half of the campaign.

The report suggests Wolf could be allowed to depart permanently or on loan after falling out of favour with his current employers, but Celtic are facing competition from Austrian outfit Rapid Vienna.

German newspaper Bild have also revealed that Wolf is of interest to Turkish side Trabzonspor as Gladbach are looking to sanction a number of departures before the end of the month.

The campaign has not gone to plan for Wolf, who only joined Gladbach permanently from RB Leipzig last summer.

He has been handed just two Bundesliga starts since the campaign got underway, with both of those occasions coming in the first two fixtures.

In total, the attacking midfielder has only been offered 393 minutes of game-time following his permanent switch.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wolf?

O'Rourke knows that Wolf has been on Celtic's radar for a prolonged period and, with the 22-year-old being out of the picture at Gladbach, he is not surprised that the Bhoys are among his suitors this month.

The journalist also understands that Postecoglou, who moved into the Parkhead hot seat last summer, is a big fan.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Wolf has been a long-term target for Celtic.

"Ange Postecoglou is reportedly a big admirer of him and it seems he doesn't really figure in Monchengladbach's plans going forward."

What would Wolf add to Celtic's squad?

Despite being an attacking-minded midfielder, Wolf is not afraid to get stuck into the less glamorous side of the game and has been described as a 'press machine'.

He is also well liked by Ralf Rangnick, who took over as Manchester United's interim manager in November but previously worked with Wolf at Leipzig.

Despite still being in the early stages of his career, the 15-cap Austria under-21s international has already shown he is potent in the final third of the pitch.

Wolf, who is valued at £4.5million by Transfermarkt, has scored 41 goals and recorded a further 36 assists at club level.

