Jorge Masvidal is expected to face Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 on March 5, according to reports in the US.

'Gamebred' Masvidal is one of the most popular fighters on the roster today but has endured a horror 18 months.

He stepped in as a late replacement to face Kamaru Usman on Fight Island before he ran it back with the Nigerian Nightmare in his next fight but fell short on both occasions.

Covington, meanwhile, has also lost twice to Usman and is the No2 ranked welterweight in the UFC.

Both fighters have expressed interest in fighting each other at various times over the years but the fight has never been made up until now.

UFC president Dana White has also confirmed he is interested in making the fight.

And now ESPN reports that the former roommates and teammates turned bitter rivals will finally be able to get their hands on each other in just over two months' time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Masvidal and Covington are believed to have verbally agreed to fight one another on March 5, although contracts have not been signed yet.

But Covington, who is the former UFC interim welterweight champion, has made it perfectly clear he wants the 'BMF' belt to be on the line when he goes up against Masvidal in their long-awaited grudge match later this year.

Covington said on Submission Radio: “Put that f------ wack-a-- BMF belt back on the f------ line.

"Everybody knows who the real baddest motherf----- in this sport is, it’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington.

"Bring that f------ belt out and lets f------ do this shit, do The Ultimate Fighter whatever, tape for four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks, and run this fight in Miami. It makes sense.

“Let’s go to American Airlines Arena. We could sell out that arena in seconds. And if we don’t go to American Airlines, we can go right up the street to BB&T Center, which is 30 minutes up the street.

"I’ll beat his ass in both arenas. We’ll go beat BB&T Center, go up to Broward County; then, go down to Miami-Dade County and beat his ass in American Airlines Arena. F------ little bitch Jorge.”

Masvidal fired back: "They gonna [sic] call you back and hopefully the 4th time is the charm you f------ coward. Don't p---- out now."

Covington also said earlier this week that Charles Oliveira's win over Dustin Poirier 'delegitimises' Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy.

