Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sebastian Vettel has said that other drivers in the field are his source for inspiration these days, with the German citing Fernando Alonso as a particular example.

Between the pair, 6 Formula 1 world championships have been won, with the duo competing for the title against each other in 2010 and 2012 in particular.

Both times, Vettel came out on top but it was Alonso who had the better season last year, as he finished above the Aston Martin driver in the standings - though both wound up in mid-table.

They had their high points in 2021, though, with Vettel achieving a podium in Azerbaijan and Alonso doing the same in Qatar towards the end of the season, with both drivers proving hugely popular presences on the rostrum.

And, that said, Vettel himself revealed he was pleased to see Fernando back up in the top three at the Losail Circuit, with him saying the Spaniard is one of those drivers that particularly motivates and inspires him.

“I think it’s other drivers,” Vettel said when asked what gives him drive in Formula 1.

“I think it can be other drivers, of past and present. Fernando had a super inspiring and great, great race [in Qatar]. I was really happy for him to see him there, and it’s a great motivation to see that.

“You give us the right tools and the right moment and we can do our job. I think it’s undisputed that Fernando has great qualities, so that can be a motivator.”

Certainly, both Vettel and Alonso showed last season when they get the opportunity to shine they still absolutely can.

Vettel could have had a second podium in Hungary in 2021 but a fuel infringement stripped him of that post-race, whilst Alonso impressed greatly in defending from Lewis Hamilton at the same Grand Prix, underlining his race-craft is still as impeccable as ever.

News Now - Sport News