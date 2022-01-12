Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 TOTW 17 is on its way and the latest leaks surfacing on social media have revealed that highly rated youngster Jude Bellingham will be getting an In-Form card in TOTW 17.

Every Wednesday at 6PM GMT, we see a new TOTW, and it features a whole squad of special cards in which we see players get somewhat of an upgrade.

The TOTW is filled with some quality players, but there are also some In-Form cards which are quite poor and will not sell for much or be worth putting in your squads.

Many get very excited over the release of a new TOTW Squad, as the players are in packs and also part of the FUT Champions rewards.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Leaks Reveal Jude Bellingham will receive second FUT TOTW

Many in the FIFA Community are loving the sheer amount of leaks surfacing on social media and there seem to be leaks on a daily basis.

The latest leaks around this TOTW has been revealed on Twitter by FUTDonkey and it is one that will excite many as Jude Bellingham will be getting his second TOTW.

This should be a very decent card as he already received one In-Form card in FIFA 22, and it was an 84 rated card. This next one will be at least 85 or 86 rated.

Jude Bellingham had a great performance in the Bundesliga on the weekend against Eintracht Frankfurt as Borussia Dortmund were two goals down and won 3-2. Two of their goals came in the 87th and 89th minute to cause heartbreak for their opposition.

Bellingham is a great young talent, and many predict he will have a great future at club level and also for England. The central midfielder is only 18 years-old, and it is crazy to think about the potential he has to be a world class superstar.

He started his career at Championship club Birmingham City, and it was a great weekend for the Bellingham family as younger brother Jobe made his debut for Birmingham in the FA Cup last weekend.

FIFA 22 should have a very good TOTW, but it will be without Premier League players due to the fact that the TOTW squad can only feature players who have played in the league on the weekend before.

