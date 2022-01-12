West Ham transfer news: Hammers make contact with PL rivals over £15m 'monster'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham remain keen on signing Nathaniel Phillips - and have touched base with Liverpool about a fee for the centre-back, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Phillips is deemed surplus to requirements at Anfield and the Hammers are hoping that he can solve some of their defensive problems this month.

What's the latest news with Phillips?

According to the Evening Standard, West Ham have been keen on signing the defender for some, with the Reds reportedly asking for around £15m for his services.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out with long-term injuries last season, Phillips became a key man for Jurgen Klopp, starting 13 of the last 18 Premier League games as the Reds qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the campaign. In the first of those appearances, he played 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over the Hammers, which led to Klopp describing him as a "monster".

But with Ibrahima Konate brought in and van Dijk back available, the 24-year-old has seen his chances limited this season. Phillips hasn't featured in the top-flight and has made just three appearances in all competitions.

Therefore, The Athletic believe that he's set to be sold this month, providing that someone is willing to meet Liverpool's asking-price. And Jones thinks that Phillips remains very much in West Ham's plans.

What did Jones say about Phillips?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I think that they've already touched base about the value of that deal, and I think that they need to negotiate with Liverpool further if that one's going to have a breakthrough, but that's still on the agenda."

Would Phillips start for West Ham?

Once the likes of Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna return from injury, Phillips would be nothing more than a squad player.

But with those two sidelined, Phillips would be third-choice behind Craig Dawson and Issa Diop.

He therefore might see himself as just a squad player, but with West Ham fighting for the top four and still left in the FA Cup and Europa League, they need more than two recognised centre-backs.

Therefore, whilst starting games to begin with might be a stretch, the Hammers could still have around 30 games remaining in their season depending on their fortunes in the cups, so Phillips would get his chances.

