Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: New Yae Miko Buffs (Leaked)

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now even more information has been revealed regarding the new character Yae Miko and buffs that have been reportedly added to her character.

There were already leaks regarding the new character and her kit in the game, but these appear to have now changed.

Yae Miko's constellations also appear to have changed, with three of the six being tweaked before the official version of 2.5 Update comes out.

Here's everything you need to know about the buffs that Yae Miko will be getting ahead of her release in Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Yae Miko Buffs

Beta testers and leakers have noticed changes to Yae Miko's kit, with the character currently being available to test in the 2.5 Beta version of the game which went live recently.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha confirmed on Twitter what the changes are for the character, and whilst miHoYo can still make changes, we expect that these will be similar if not identical to the actual kit when the 2.5 Update is released proper.

They tweeted: "Yae changes

"Elemental Skill CD: 9s to 4s

Elemental Skill cast time reduced

"A1: When using Q, Every Sesshou Sakura destroyed will reset the cooldown of 1 Sesshou Sakura charge (completely changed)."

Many players appear to be happy with the changes, believing that it is the right move for the soon to be released character.

Yae Miko's Elemental Skill will be much more useful once the reduction in cooldowns is added, and it will also help make the character's playstyle more fluid.

Constellation Changes

UBatcha also confirmed that Yae Miko's constellations have been changed ahead of the official release of the 2.5 Update, and the updates are as follows:

C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Sky Kitsune Thunderbolt, she recovers seven energy for herself.

C2: The Elemental Skill's cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

C 6: When a Sesshou Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level increases to four. Sesshou Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

Here is what the constellations looked like originally:

C1: When Yae Miko's Elemental Burst triggers a Lethal Sakura Thunderbolt, she recovers 7 energy for herself.

C2: Lethal Sakura’s cooldown is reduced by 20% and its attack AoE is increased by 100%.

C3: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental Skill by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15

C4: When the Lethal Sakura thunderbolt triggered by the Elemental Skill hits an enemy, all teammates receive a 20% Electro DMG bonus for 5 seconds.

C5: Increases the level of Yae Miko's Elemental burst by 3. Maximum upgrade is 15.

C6: When a Lethal Sakura is created, its initial level becomes two, and the maximum level is increased to four. Lethal Sakura's attacks ignore 45% of enemy DEF as well.

