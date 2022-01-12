Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Audi and Porsche could enter the Formula 1 fray from 2026 onwards as engine suppliers, it is being reported.

The middle of this decade will see F1's engine regulations change once more and that could open the door to new suppliers and possibly even new teams as the sport aims to make itself a little more financially attractive and viable to manufacturers.

Of course, Porsche and Audi are hardly strapped for cash in being part of the giant VW Group but, even so, they have thus far declined to be involved in F1's turbo-hybrid era.

The new iteration of power trains pencilled in for the middle of this decade, though, could entice them to make the splash into F1, with CAR reporting that both are looking to provide power supply to two of the biggest teams in the sport.

The story goes that Audi are looking to work with McLaren - something we have seen rumours of already in recent months - whilst Porsche may look to link up with Red Bull, who are about to embark on making their own engines for the next few years after Honda's departure from the sport.

The report claims that the VW supervisory board just needs to give the green light and, when it does, two of the most iconic automotive brands will begin their plans for a stint at the top table of motorsport.

