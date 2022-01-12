Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Shikanoin Heizou Rarity Level (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is expected to be launched around mid-March 2022, and now even more information has been revealed regarding Shikanoin Heizou and their rarity level in the update.

Despite the fact that the Update is still a few months off, we are already seeing a number of leaks make their way out to the player base.

This latest leak regarding Heizou confirms what the character's rarity level will be in the game when the 2.6 Update is finally released.

Here's everything you need to know regarding the rarity level of Shikanoin Heizou when the character is finally released in Genshin Impact.

Shikanoin Heizou Rarity Level

Shikanoin Heizou will reportedly be a 4-star unit released as part of Genshin Impact 2.6. Unfortunately, we do not currently have information on which banner the new character will be released on.

This leak was initially confirmed by noted Genshin Impact community leaker UBatcha:

Right now we can take a guess at the actual release dates for the character, which point to two specific dates in particular.

Banner 1 Release: Wednesday March 30th, 2022

Banner 2 Release: Wednesday April 20th, 2022

The reason that we're predicting these two dates is due to the usual cycle for Genshin Impact Update release dates.

miHoYo usually has a 21-day cycle for banners, with every major update for the game coming every 42 days.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update was released on Wednesday January 5th 2022, so the 2.6 Update should begin 84 days later.

This could of course change in the interim period, as the company may opt to release 2.5 Update sooner or later than the expected date of Wednesday February 16th, so it's worth bearing that in mind.

Not a huge amount is known about the character right now, other than the small bits of information that can be found during dialogue moments from NPCs and other characters.

Kano Nana is one of the attendants at the Grand Narukami Shrine and she is Heizou's distant cousin, so some information can be gleaned by speaking to her.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

