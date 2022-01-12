Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Coming off last week's NXT New Year's Evil show, WWE NXT 2.0 promised to be a jam-packed show, with former WWE Champion AJ Styles also set to wrestle.

Bron Breakker ushered in a new era of NXT 2.0

New NXT Champion Bron Breakker took to the ring to celebrate his victory over Tommaso Ciampa at New Year's Evil before telling the NXT Universe what it means to be champion.

Santos Escobar def. Xyon Quinn

La Madrina made sure she stayed with La Familia with a shocking low blow to Xyon Quinn that allowed Santos Escobar to pick up the victory.

In another barnburner match reminiscent of the first time these two Superstars collided, Escobar and Quinn battered one another with Lopez watching at ringside.

As action spilled outside the ring, Escobar went to dive through the ropes, but he was caught by a thunderous right hand from Quinn.

With the referee checking on Escobar, Lopez sidled up to Quinn and delivered a swift kick to the groin, rolling Quinn into the ring for a Phantom Driver from Escobar, who secured the pinfall.

Cameron Grimes def. Damon Kemp

Making his first in-ring appearance on NXT 2.0, newcomer Damon Kemp gave Cameron Grimes all he could handle, drawing the attention of Malcolm Bivens, who had a close eye on the match from the entrance ramp.

Kemp rocked Grimes with a huge belly-to-belly suplex, but the veteran experience of Grimes won out as "The Richest Man in NXT" changed his fortunes with a dropkick and a splash from the corner before hitting a devastating Cave-In to keep Kemp down for the 1-2-3.

Edris Enofé & Malik Blade def. Joe Gacy & Harland via disqualification

Forming a partnership with the intention of entering the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, Edris Enofé & Malik Blade took their first step toward raising the Dusty Cup after surviving the brutality of Harland.

The newly formed tag team worked together to keep Joe Gacy reeling and prevent him from tagging in Harland, but the monster was eventually unleashed.

Upon receiving the tag, Harland destroyed anything that moved, pinning Blade in the corner, raining down blows, and ignoring the referee’s count to force his disqualification.

Tony D’Angelo def. Pete Dunne in a Crowbar on a Pole Match

Pete Dunne and Tony D'Angelo showed no remorse as they beat each other to a pulp in a bruising and deeply personal Crowbar in a Pole Match. The BruiserWeight lived up to his namesake as he and D'Angelo pummeled one another before the crowbar was introduced into the match.

"The Made Man of NXT" pulled down the crowbar and targeted Dunne's injured hand, but the former NXT UK Champion slid out of another attempt to shatter his hand on the announce table and instead dished out some damage of his own.

D'Angelo and Dunne traded knockout blows with D'Angelo hitting a modified twisting neckbreaker on top of the crowbar before The BruiserWeight used the weapon in various submission attempts.

The two battered Superstars fought for possession of the weapon until D'Angelo sent Dunne flying into the ring post and cracked him across the head with the crowbar to put Dunne down for the count.

Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta & Wendy Choo def. Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter & Amari Miller

The relatively unknown newcomer Wendy Choo showed that when she is awake, she is more than capable inside the squared circle, as she set up Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta for a decisive victory over Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter & Amari Miller.

The high-flying duo of Catanzaro & Carter kept Hartwell & Pirotta off their feet, but when they got enough space to tag in Choo, the sleepy Superstar flew around the ring and delivered some stunning suplexes.

As the match broke down between all six competitors, Choo tagged in Pirotta, who capitalized with a sit-down facebuster before Hartwell dropped in with a Pretty Savage on Miller to pick up the win.

Solo Sikoa vs. Boa ended in a no-contest

The anger between Solo Sikoa and Boa was too much for the ring to contain as the two fierce rivals held nothing back in a very physical affair. Sikoa and Boa were more focused on tearing each other apart than the match itself, driving the action outside of the ring and throwing one another into the steel steps, ring posts and the announce table until they were both counted out.

The battle continued to rage throughout the backstage area of the NXT Arena until Sikoa went to pick up a downed Boa only to be hit in the face with a fireball, prompting cries for the medical team as a transformed Boa loomed large.

Carmelo Hayes reminded the NXT Universe that he is the "A Champion"

North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams poured one out for the “fallen” Roderick Strong, reveling in Hayes’ victory and welcoming all challengers because when Hayes shoots, he doesn't miss.

AJ Styles def. Grayson Waller

The long-awaited battle between AJ Styles and Grayson Waller did not disappoint with The Phenomenal One putting Waller in his place early in the match.

"The Arrogant Aussie" flipped the switch thanks to a neckbreaker on the ropes and a thunderous clothesline, but Waller could not keep the former WWE Champion down for long.

Styles narrowly avoided Waller's attempt to add insult to injury with a Styles Clash and instead ate a stunner from Waller for a shocking near-fall. The Phenomenal One finally silenced Waller with a furious flurry of offense capped off by a Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Following the match, Styles introduced his friend LA Knight, who chased Waller back into the ring for a beatdown. Knight tossed Waller over the announce table and clotheslined him out of the ring before shaking hands with Styles.

