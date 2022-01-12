FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A huge clash is approaching as Barcelona and Real Madrid go head to head in the Super Cup and we have all the information you need to know around this El Clasico ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have a huge history since football began and are seen as two of the biggest heavyweights on the planet.

With losing not seen as an option for either side, both teams will be performing at their best and no doubt we will see a feisty affair seeing as a trophy and bragging rights are at stake.

Form goes out of the window in the El Clasico despite FC Barcelona not having the best of seasons and Real Madrid battling at the top of the table, and no doubt many will be tuning in to see who comes out on top.

Here is all you need to know about FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid:

Date & Time

The El Clasico will take place on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at the King Fahd International stadium in Saudi Arabia. The match will start at 7:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England will be over the moon to hear that Barcelona vs Real Madrid will be televised live on BT Sports for the first time. Coverage will start from 6:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Barcelona manager Xavi is pleased that Ferran Torres is finally able to make his debut after he was registered by the club; however, he did have Covid-19. Frenkie de Jong, Ronald Araujo Eric Garcia, Martin Braithwaite and Sergi Roberto are all injured for this match. Meanwhile Ansu Fati and Pedri are doubts.

Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been boosted by the return of Dani Carvajal and Luka Jovic and his side is without any serious problems.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Gonzalez, Busquets, Gavi, Dembele, Ferran Torres, Depay

Predicted Real Madrid XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Head to Head

The two sides have met 247 times in the past. Barcelona have 96 wins, whilst there has been 52 draws. Real Madrid have won 99 times.

Last Five Meetings:

26th December 2019: Barcelona 0-0 Real Madrid

2nd March 2020: Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

24th October 2020: Barcelona 1-3 Real Madrid

10th April 2021: Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona

24th October 2021: Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

Odds

The betting markets have the game as a close one, and expectedly so.

Barcelona to win: 13/5

Draw: 13/5

Madrid to win: 10/11

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and being the El Clasico, form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-3 Real Madrid

