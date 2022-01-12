Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Morocco kickstarted their latest Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ghana.

The Atlas Lions had to wait until the 83rd-minute to break the deadlock at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, former Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal netting the all-important goal.

Boufal - who nows plays for Ligue 1 side Angers - took advantage of a loose touch inside his own penalty box from Arsenal's Thomas Partey and finished smartly on the turn.

The 28-year-old flattered to deceive for much of his time in English football with the Saints, but when he gets it right, he's a seriously good footballer.

When Boufal is on it, no player on the pitch is safe from humiliation, as one member of Ghana's squad found out on Monday evening.

In the latter stages of the game when Morocco were leading 1-0, the former Lille man decided to rub salt in the wounds by performing a rather disrespectful skill move right by the touchline.

Boufal nonchalantly controlled the ball, waited for his opponent to commit to a challenge and then casually flicked the ball over his head as if paying tribute to EA Sports' iconic FIFA Street series.

Check out the skill move in all of its glory here...

Video: Boufal's insane skill move vs Ghana

The Ghana player who felt the full force of Boufal's brilliance completely lost his head and shoved the Morocco man to the floor rather violently in response.

But amazingly, the referee waved play on and we're still trying to work out how the official came to such a ludicrous decision.

Morocco won't care about that now, though, as they're the overwhelming favourite to finish top of Group C after victory over Ghana.

Comoros and Gabon are the other two sides they will come face-to-face with in the opening round of the tournament, two games the Atlas Lions should emerge victorious from.

They may not have Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech in the squad due to a disagreement with manager Vahid Halilhodžić, but with the likes of Boufal, Achraf Hakimi and Romain Saiss fit and ready to go, the 1976 AFCON champions are going to be a tough team to stop.

