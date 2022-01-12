Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Vishap Monsters Revivable in Sprial Abyss (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now information has been revealed regarding the Vishap Monsters that will be featuring in the Spiral Abyss.

The Spiral Abyss is one of the main features of Genshin Impact, and the area is constantly getting updates and changes to give players more and more challenges in the massively popular action RPG.

These latest leaks seem to indicate that there will be a new challenge for veteran players to the miHoYo game.

Here's everything you need to know about the leaks surrounding the revivable Vishap Monsters that will be appearing in the Spiral Abyss for Genshin Impact 2.5 Update.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Revivable Vishap Monsters

According to a new leak from noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha, we now know that the 2.5 Beta version has a Bathysmal Vishap that revives in the Spiral Abyss.

They tweeted: "I saw an NGA post that stated that in 2.5 abyss one Bathysmal Vishap will revive (with partial HP) if you kill it and then don't kill the second within a certain timeframe.

"I can confirm that this is the case in 2.5 Abyss and within the three realms event. The "dead" vishap itself remains on the field but lying down and there's a visual "link" to the second vishap. As of right now, the timeframe to kill the second one before the first revives is ~10s."

The tweet from UBatcha alludes to an older leak discussing the Spiral Abyss updates for the 2.5 version of the game. UBatcha's comments basically confirm the original leak, as well as the revival gimmick, will be part of the Three Realms Gateway Offering event.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Dynamic Range and Surround Sound Features Leaked

Three Realms Gateway Offering Event

This new event will allow players to explore a darkened version of Enkanomiya that is vastly different from the current version released as part of the 2.4 Update.

The new version of Enkanomiya will have new puzzles and monsters, which will reportedly include the Bathysmal Vishap that will be able to revive itself.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Anti-Shield Monsters Being Introduced (Leak)

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News