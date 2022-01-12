Newcastle transfer news: 'Terrific' 131-goal signing could solve Eddie Howe problem

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Moussa Dembele would be a 'terrific signing' as Eddie Howe looks to solve Newcastle United's current striker crisis, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have suffered a huge blow after it was confirmed that Callum Wilson will be on the sidelines for eight weeks thanks to the calf injury he sustained during last month's stalemate with Manchester United.

What's the latest news involving Dembele?

It was claimed by MailOnline prior to the January transfer window opening for business that Newcastle were weighing up a move for Lyon frontman Dembele.

The report suggested the Frenchman's current employers are open to sanctioning his departure before the deadline passes at the end of the month.

Downie has insisted that Newcastle are in dire need of recruiting a striker before they return to Premier League action against fellow strugglers Watford on Saturday, with Dominic Solanke, Patrik Schick and Divock Origi mentioned as potential targets.

The Tynesiders, however, have not officially approached Burnley with a view to prising Chris Wood away from Turf Moor.

But Dembele remains on Newcastle's radar, with the Magpies able to spend big after becoming the richest club in world football following a takeover worth £305million in October.

Enter Giveaway

Dembele's current salary at Lyon is £51,000-per-week, which could comfortably be matched at St James' Park, and his contract expires in less than 18 months.

What has Keith Downie said about Dembele?

Despite already expressing Newcastle's need to recruit a new striker ahead of the weekend, Downie is not aware of the Magpies strengthening their interest in Dembele yet.

With Wilson currently out of action, head coach Eddie Howe - who was appointed in November - only has Dwight Gayle and Joelinton as out-and-out strikers on the club's books.

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

But Downie feels former Celtic and Fulham ace Dembele would be an impressive signing in Newcastle's time of need.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I've not heard anything on that but I think that would be a terrific signing. I really do."

Why would Dembele be a good addition to Newcastle's squad?

Dembele has an impressive goalscoring record, having found the back of the net 131 times during his club career.

He is still awaiting his first senior cap for France, but the 25-year-old is his nation's second-highest goalscorer of all-time at under-21 level.

1 of 15 What year were Newcastle United founded? 1892 1896 1900 1904

However, an injury lay-off has resulted in Dembele only being able to get his name on the scoresheet on four occasions this season.

He also has limited Premier League experience, having featured just twice in the competition during his stint with Fulham.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News