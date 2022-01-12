Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema has been Arsenal’s goal-scoring machine for nearly five years now.

The 25-year-old moved to the North London outfit in 2017, joining the Gunners from Bayern Munich.

She was already a prolific goalscorer, but Miedema truly began to make a name for herself following her arrival in England.

The star finished as the Women’s Super League top goalscorer in 2019 and 2020, only just losing out on a third Golden Boot last season to Sam Kerr.

Nonetheless, Miedema is still the WSL’s all time top goalscorer after hitting the back of the net an incredible 64 times. She also became the Netherlands’ all-time top scorer in 2019.

As a result of these achievements, Arsenal fans were devastated to hear Miedema could move away from North London this summer. Her contract is up, and a player of her quality is attracting plenty of suitors.

According to The Telegraph, Barcelona and PSG are the two leading contenders to sign the star striker. A number of NWSL are also reportedly interested.

GiveMeSport Women assesses whether Miedema should extend her stay with Arsenal this summer, or move onto pastures new.

Stick with Arsenal

It’s not a bad time to be an Arsenal player right now. Despite a recent dip in form, the Gunners are still one point clear at the top of the WSL. Whether or not the team are still there at the end of the season is ultimately in their hands.

Arsenal are also the only English team left in the Champions League, with a tantalising quarter-final tie against Wolfsburg lined up in March.

But they will be considered the underdogs at this stage of the competition, and the gulf between Arsenal and the very top teams in Europe was on full display last month.

The Gunners were thrashed 4-0 by Barcelona, and then nearly missed out on progression in the Champions League knockout stage after a 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim.

Last month, Miedema told The Telegraph that she wanted to win the Champions League and would move on if Arsenal could not deliver this.

"…if I feel like the club is not going in the right direction then sadly enough I’d probably have to move to win the Champions League somewhere else," she said.

At this rate, Arsenal do not look likely to win the Champions League, but it is important to note that Miedema references the club "going in the right direction".

Last season, Arsenal finished third and were not competing in Europe. This season, they look revitalised under new manager Jonas Eidevall, are top of the table, and are contesting the knockout stages of the Champions League.

This is undeniable progress, and if the higher-ups at Arsenal can promise that signings will be made to build on the foundations set this season, then Miedema should stay and help the Gunners challenge for the Champions League title in the years to come.

Find a new club

If Arsenal are unable to prove they can compete with the best teams in Europe, then Miedema should perhaps look to move to a team where she can win the Champions League.

She would almost certainly do this with Barcelona, the defending champions and easily the most dominant team in Europe right now.

PSG, who ended Lyon’s control of the Division 1 Féminine last season, would also seem a logical move.

Miedema was also linked with Lyon last summer, and could indeed spearhead the club's renaissance as they look to re-establish themselves as the best team in Europe.

Game time would be something for Miedema to consider, however. At Arsenal she is used to being the star player, the name who is always first on the team sheet.

But this would not necessarily be the case at Barcelona, PSG or Lyon. Instead, she would have to compete with some of the best attacking talent in Europe. Perhaps this is what Miedema wants to push her to become a better player, but she may be left disgruntled at a decrease in playing time.

Ultimately, Miedema’s decision is likely to come down to Arsenal’s performances in the WSL and Champions League for the remainder of this season, and the size of the club’s ambition in the transfer window this summer.

If it looks like the Gunners are on an upward trajectory to becoming one of the best teams in Europe, Miedema should stick with the Gunners.

