Aston Villa transfer news: Lange could seal 'short-term fix' as big Gerrard problem emerges

Aston Villa could look to sign a centre-back on loan this month, says journalist Gregg Evans.

Central defence is an area where the Villans look a bit light, and Evans believes it is something manager Steven Gerrard and sporting director Johan Lange could address before the transfer window closes.

What does Gerrard currently have at disposal?

In this moment of time, Gerrard has three senior centre-halves in Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause.

Villa are no longer using a back three like they did at times under Dean Smith, with his successor preferring a flat back four.

Even so, three central defenders may not be enough to get the Villans to the end of the Premier League season.

They did, of course, have Axel Tuanzebe on their books, but he recently left the club for Napoli in another loan deal.

What has Evans said about Villa's centre-back situation?

Evans has told GIVEMESPORT that Villa could look at a short-term option to solve the dilemma they have before re-evaluating things again in the summer.

Speaking to GMS, The Athletic journalist said: "I think they'll look at a centre-half, maybe as a short-term fix and then re-evaluate in the summer."

Who could Villa sign?

The Daily Mirror reported at the end of November that Gerrard was keen on Liverpool's Joe Gomez, so maybe that could be an option.

Gomez has barely played this season, with the 24-year-old failing to make a single start in the Premier League. Considering that, perhaps a loan move is something that all parties would benefit from.

There are still a lot of games left in this campaign, but Jurgen Klopp looks settled on Joel Matip, who has missed very little action this term, while Virgil van Dijk is Virgil van Dijk. Simply put, Gomez breaking into that Liverpool starting XI looks like mission impossible right now.

In terms of other centre-back options, Villa have not really been strongly linked with anyone else, so it could be Gomez or nothing for the Midlands club.

Again, looking at the Villans' squad, failing to recruit a centre-half this month would be a bit of a blow. However, even at this stage, you can say the January transfer window has been a positive one for the Premier League outfit overall.

They have managed to sign a very high-profile player in Philippe Coutinho, while Lucas Digne, who is closing in on a move to Villa Park, will strengthen them in the left-back position.

