Tottenham latest news: Massive Dele Alli claim emerges ahead of Chelsea clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur face Chelsea in the second-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tie tonight as Antonio Conte goes in search of his first piece of silverware since returning to English shores.

The north London outfit will have to do it the hard way, though, after they fell to a 2-0 defeat in the first-leg thanks to a Kai Kavertz strike and a Ben Davies own goal.

What is the latest news involving Dele Alli?

One player who Conte could turn to in order to overturn the deficit is Dele Alli. It was recently revealed by The Athletic's David Ornstein that the midfielder is available for transfer this January, but he may be called upon against the Blues.

Alli has a terrific record when facing the Stamford Bridge outfit, bagging six goals and laying on two assists in the 10 times he has taken them on.

And Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes it would be quite the 'story' if the 25-year-old can return from the fringes of Conte's first-team squad and 'become a hero' by sparking a memorable comeback.

The 37-cap England international - who is valued at £22.5 million by Transfermarkt - has suffered a fall from grace in recent years after struggling to find his best form following the 2018 World Cup.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Over the last 18 months, Alli has produced just 11 goal contributions from his 47 appearances, making just 15 Premier League starts in that period.

However, Bridge has raised the possibility of the attacking midfielder leading the Spurs charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening in what could be one of his last outings for the club.

What has Bridge said about Alli?

Alli played no part in the first-leg, remaining on the substitutes bench throughout, but he did put in a magnificent display against Liverpool on home soil just last month.

The Football Terrace: Full match reaction as Man United seal 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa

He also featured from the off when Morecambe came to visit in the FA Cup over the weekend, and Bridge has stated how intriguing it would be if he can fire Spurs to victory versus Chelsea.

The journalist told GiveMeSport: “Does Dele Alli come in? What a story that would be. Someone again who looks to be potentially heading out, we know he's available. Does he become a hero tonight?”

Where could Alli end up?

After a relatively successful six-and-a-half-year spell at Spurs, it now appears Alli will be forced to seek pastures new over the coming weeks.

Ornstein has claimed an initial loan deal is more likely due to his lengthy contract and low level of productivity, but he's still unlikely to be short of potential suitors given his previous exploits.

1 of 10 What year did the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium open? 2017 2018 2019 2020

Nevertheless, it's Newcastle United who appear to be leading the race for his signature, with TEAMtalk stating the Magpies have already made an initial inquiry.

It remains to be seen where Alli ends up at the end of the January window, but firing Spurs to a famous comeback victory over Chelsea would certainly do his career prospects no harm at all.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News