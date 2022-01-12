Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Hyakunin Ikki Event Bringing Back Ayaka, Yoimiya and More Trials (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.5 Update is expected to be launched on Wednesday 16th February 2022, and now information has been revealed regarding the Hyakunin Ikki Event and what it will be bringing to the newest iteration of the game.

Fans were already aware that the Event would be getting a rerun in the 2.5 Update of the game, but now more has been revealed about the contents of the event itself.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hyakunin Ikki Event, including the return of characters and new the trials that have been leaked.

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Release Date, Banners, Patch Notes, Characters, Leaks and Everything You Need To Know

Hyakunin Ikki Event

The latest leaks surrounding Genshin Impact 2.5 Update indicate some interesting facts surrounding the Hyakunin Ikki Event and the upcoming Trial characters.

According to the 2.5 Beta of the game that is currently being tested, players will be able to expect the trial characters for the Hyakunin Ikki Event to include the following:

Ayaka

Yoimiya

KazuhaItto

Xiangling

Razor

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: New Yae Miko Buffs (Leaked)

It has not yet been confirmed what levels the characters will be for the trials. The previous Hyakunin Ikki Event took place as part of Genshin Impact 2.1, and the trial characters for that event were set to level 80.

Noted Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha confirmed the characters coming to the Event on Twitter, with the updated version still consisting of six characters, but now also featuring four 5-stars and two 4-stars rather than three of each rarity.

The original lineup for the 2.1 Update version of the Event was as follows:

Xiao

Childe

Ganyu

Yanfei

Ningguang

Fischl

Read More: Genshin Impact 2.5 Update: Vishap Monsters Revivable in Sprial Abyss (Leak)

Event Rerun

As noted, the original run had characters that were all level 80 with fixed equipment. It is worth noting that the original Event had a system where players didn't have the use the trial characters and that they could use their own characters or mix and match two different types in they wanted to.

Travelers already knew that the Hyakunin Ikki Event would be returning due to prior leaks from Genshin Intel.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.5 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release in the middle of February 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News