Inter Milan vs Juventus Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

A huge clash is approaching as Juventus and Inter Milan go head to head in the Super Cup and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides have a huge history since football began and are seen as two of the biggest heavyweights on the planet.

With losing not seen as an option for either side, both teams will be performing at their best and no doubt we will see a feisty affair seeing as they are both desperate for the trophy and bragging rights are at stake.

Form goes out of the window when there are such big games like this and no doubt many will be tuning in to see who comes out on top.

Here is all you need to know about Inter Milan vs Juventus:

Date & Time

The Super Cup Final will take place on Wednesday 12th January 2022 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium, also known as the San Siro in Milan. The match will start at 8:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England will be over the moon to hear that Inter Milan vs Juventus will be televised live on on BT Sport 2, where coverage will start at 7.30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

Juventus have a few big players missing. Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt are suspended, while Leonardo Bonucci, Danilo and Federico Chiesa are injured.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have a fully fit squad and also have no suspensions.

Predicted Inter Milan XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

Predicted Juventus XI: Perrin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Dybala

Head to Head

The two sides have met 229 times in the past. Inter have 65 wins, whilst there has been 57 draws. Juventus have won 107 times.

Odds

The betting markets have the game as a close one, with Inter the favourites.

Inter to win: 8/11

Draw: 11/4

Juventus to win: 15/4

Prediction

This game has a huge rivalry and being the Super Cup final, form goes out the window. What we do know is that this game should be a really entertaining spectacle and there should be a fair few goals on the night.

Prediction: Inter Milan 2-1 Juventus

