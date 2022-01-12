Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Melina and Cameron are both slated to return to WWE later this month for spots in the women's Royal Rumble match.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced 19 wrestlers for the women's Royal Rumble match on January 29.

The line-up featured several active wrestlers, including Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, as well as some returning legends like Michelle McCool and The Bella Twins.

That isn't all, as WWE also announced that Mickie James, who is the current IMPACT Knockout's Champion, is going to be part of the big match later this month.

We now know the identities of two more of the wrestlers that WWE is planning on having serve as the special surprise entrants in this year's Rumble match.

PWInsider is reporting that both Melina and Cameron have been called to be part of the match, and are expected to take part.

Melina was heavily rumoured to be part of last year's Royal Rumble match, but that never ended up materialising.

As of right now, it's unclear whether or not WWE is going to announce Cameron and Melina in advance, or have them serve as legitimate surprises.

The additions of Melina and Cameron would leave WWE with an additional nine spots to fill for the women's Royal Rumble match.

You'd suspect that those spots will be occupied mainly by members of the active roster, as well as a few more returning legends and maybe a few wrestlers from NXT.

