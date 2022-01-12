Call of Duty Mobile: Season 1 Heist Battlepass Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The first new Season of 2022 for Call of Duty Mobile is just around the corner and more details are starting to be unveiled concerning the anticipated Battle Pass.

Fans of the series received a festive treat as far as Season 11 was concerned, with it due to come to an end in a few weeks and the first major update of the year on the horizon.

Little had been revealed by the developers concerning Season 1 before now, but they are starting to reveal more of their poker hand as the release date edges closer.

One of these elements was the Battle Pass itself, but now we know more regarding what's to come concerning skins, new weapons, operators and lots more.

CoD Mobile is a game that continues to grow in popularity with some famous streamers suggesting that the handheld version is, in fact, better than Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 12 Battlepass

As shared by Call of Duty Mobile News on Twitter, gamers finally got an insight in relation to what is to come in Season 1 and what players can get their hands on in the all-new Battle Pass in the form of a roadmap-like image.

The feedback from some gamers was overwhelmingly positive with the opportunity of getting hold of a new PKM light machinegun, Man-O-War, Rytec and Fennec skins.

As well as this, there will be four new epic characters, as well as a number of other rewards related to Scorestreaks, Charms, Backpacks, Bundle Rewards and lots more.

As you can see from some of the reactions below, the new Battle Pass went down well...

