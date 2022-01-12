Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lewis Hamilton's future in Formula 1 remains undecided.

After Hamilton and Max Verstappen battled it out continuously, with the championship swapping hands back and forth between them.

It had all been led down to the final race as a decider, it was quite literally ran down to the final lap. It was then won by Verstappen the Dutch figurehead of F1.

Per a report from the BBC, Hamilton has been left “disillusioned” with the sport.

Many in the Mercedes camp have struggled to fathom what happened in front of their eyes on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, and many campaigned against the decision made by FIA race director, Michael Masi.

It’s been said many times since this occurred, that the rules were not applied correctly in that late, safety-car period.

The race itself was inevitably going to have an element of controversy within it. With the competitiveness shared by the two drivers and the teams, something was always going to occur which didn’t suit a certain camp.

Ever since the controversy took place, per the BBC report, Hamilton has lost faith and trust in the governing body, and is unsure in himself whether he will progress and continue in the sport.

What is for certain and what is clear, is that an inquiry has been lodged into the occurrences at the Yas Marina circuit, on what will last on to be a historical moment in the sport.

The FIA are aware of Hamilton’s stance on the situation and that it’s key to win back his confidence, because ultimately if they lose him it will leave a sour taste in the paddock and most likely have wide ranging effects.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the new president, has attempted to contact Lewis and as of yet he hasn’t received a response. The FIA is said to understand that as a result of the events in Abu Dhabi it is, “tarnishing the image of F1” but is also contrastingly creating “significant misunderstanding.”

At this current moment Hamilton is contracted to stay in the team until the end of 2023 after he signed a new two-year deal recently.

If Hamilton were to leave as a result of being left aggravated by the inquiry results it’s unknown as to who would fill his seat and partner George Russell.

For now, all F1 fans can do is await the verdict and await Hamilton’s decision if he is to stay or if he is to go.

