Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After their most successful year yet in 2021, AEW are in a strong position heading in 2022, with several possible dream matches to look forward to.

Recent signings like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson have barely scratched the surface of who they could face off against in the coming months, so with that in mind, GiveMeSport looks at five AEW dream matches we would like to see in 2022.

Written by Simon Bullock

5. Cody Rhodes vs. Sting

Cody Rhodes has never made any secret of his desire to stand across the ring from his favourite wrestler and childhood hero Sting.

For the longest time, this match time seemed unlikely to ever happen given Sting’s injury problems since leaving WWE in 2015, but with each match in AEW, the Icon has looked more and more comfortable between the ropes, picking up six tag-team wins alongside Darby Allin in 2021.

Sting and Cody’s father The American Dream Dusty Rhodes have a long, storied history together, so what better way for the Stinger to make his AEW singles debut than against the Grandson of a Plumber?

It could be a marquee match for the company and one that is guaranteed to attract viewers of all ages to the product.

4. Jade Cargill vs. Britt Baker

The AEW Women’s World Champion vs the TBS Champion, it writes itself. AEW hasn’t yet had a Survivor Series’ style show or match where two of their top champions face off against each other, and Baker vs Cargill would be a great opportunity to do that.

Since becoming World Champion, Baker has been on top form, picking up wins over nearly everybody in the women’s division.

The only wrestler who can say they’ve been on a better run is Jade Cargill, who’s 23-0 after nearly a year in AEW. Victories over Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho have cemented her status as one of the company’s top stars and to see her and Baker go one-on-one, possibly title-vs-title would be a testament to how much both wrestler’s star power has risen.

3. Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia

Since debuting for AEW at All Out last year, Bryan Danielson has been on one of the best runs of his career. The American Dragon has faced off against Kenny Omega, Minoru Suzuki and Hangman Adam Page and shown why he is one of the top wrestlers of the world in all of them.

Having most recently suffered his first defeat to Page in a rematch for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, it will be a while before we see Danielson in the title picture again.

Stylistically, a perfect opponent for Danielson would be the up-and-coming Daniel Garcia. Red Death has had several profile matches against the likes of CM Punk, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley, and has impressed massively in all his showings.

His technical, yet intense and aggressive style is very similar to Danielson’s and to see the two go head-to-head would be a fantastic bout.

2. Rey Fenix vs. Andrade El Idolo

If you put two of the greatest luchadores of their generation in ring together, the chances are they will have a great match.

Rey Fenix has been consistently performing at a ridiculously high level alongside brother and tag partner Penta El Zero Miedo, but it would be nice to see him have a few more singles matches on TV, particularly having seen him have classics against Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega in previous years.

Andrade is yet to catch fire in AEW but has shown what he is capable of when given time. His series against PAC was superb and, even going back to his time in WWE, El Idolo’s matches against another luchador in Rey Mysterio live long in the memory, so it is difficult to think that the pairing of Andrade and Fenix would create anything other than pure magic.

1. CM Punk vs. HOOK

Send HOOK.

When CM Punk said those words on an episode of Dynamite last year, little did we know that they would turn into the catchphrase for one of AEW’s most popular wrestlers, HOOK.

Punk and HOOK briefly crossed paths during the former’s feud with Team Taz and, more specifically, Powerhouse Hobbs in September, but in the time since HOOK has built a reputation and cult following of his own with his impressive showings of Rampage.

Both wrestlers remain undefeated and, as the company’s top two merchandise sellers, having these two square off would create huge amounts of buzz for AEW.

It’s a match for a little further down the line after HOOK gains a few more victories, but it feels like just a matter of time before the Cult of Personality and the Cold-Hearted HOOK go one-on-one.

News Now - Sport News