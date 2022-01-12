Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the field very much open for Royal Rumble entrants, GiveMeSport looks at possible candidates from NXT 2.0 who could make an appearance on January 29.



Raquel Gonzalez

With the women’s roster lacking in depth across Raw and SmackDown, NXT appearances are almost guaranteed and Big Mami Cool should be a shoo-in as one the entrants. Her size and strength make her an ideal Royal Rumble competitor and it’s the ideal showcase for someone we expect to be main roster bound before too long.

Tomasso Ciampa

We’re yet to see what the future holds for Tomasso after he dropped The NXT Championship to Bron Breakker, however a recent outing on Main Event suggests Ciampa may be heading for his second stint on the main roster. What better away to announce that arrival than at The Royal Rumble.

Io Shirai

One the few remaining stalwarts of NXT black and gold, you’d think The Royal Rumble would be the perfect platform for The Genius of The Sky. It’s not hard to imagine the image of Io flying through the air onto a collection of rumble competitors and it’s one that seems pretty likely to happen come January 29.

Grayson Waller

With AJ Styles having declared himself for The Royal Rumble event, could we see his recent programme with 2.0 upstart Waller continuing through the rumble match. Styles may have got the win over Grayson on Tuesday's NXT show, but what better way of revenge than eliminating The Phenomenal one from contention.

Dakota Kai

It wouldn’t be Dakota’s first rumble rodeo, having participated in the 2020 match. However, given she’s now a more established star on NXT and has repeatedly been earmarked for a move to the main roster, it seems pretty likely that she could be kicking her way to St Louis in two Saturday’s time.

Odyssey Jones

WWE love throwing in the big guys into these Rumble matches and Jones certainly falls into that category. One of the stars of the breakout tournament in 2021, he’s the kind of lowkey entrant that could be given a moment to shine to boast his already impressive start to life on Tuesday nights.

Kay Lee Ray

Having already conquered NXT UK with her record-breaking Women’s Championship reign, there is a big future for Kay Lee Ray on US shores. She hasn’t quite hit the same heights on NXT 2.0 yet, but a strong Rumble showing could propel her to the forefront of fans minds and a possible date with Mandy Rose.

Bron Breakker



What better way to showcase your new NXT Champion and someone who many are tipping as the breakout star of 2022, then letting him mix it up with WWE’s very best. The thought of Bron going toe-to-toe with the likes of Big E, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre is mouth-watering, and the stage is set for him to pull off a key and shocking elimination.

You can also watch all the action at the WWE Royal Rumble on January 29 over here in the UK on the WWE Network.

News Now - Sport News