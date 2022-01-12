Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One story in sport has been dominating the headlines recently and this is of course the whole Novak Djokovic debacle.

It is impossible to deny his talent on the court, but Djokovic is certainly not endearing himself to tennis fans off of the court as he once again shows clear disregard towards the rules in place.

The Serbian superstar is openly anti-vax and there has been a back and forth regarding whether he meets the criteria for medical exemption for entering Australia.

The battle now on his hands is against deportation and whilst it seems he now will be allowed to take to the court, he doesn’t seem to want to sweep it under the carpet.

Instead, Djokovic, has called out his agent for messing up a form, it stating that he hadn’t visited any countries before arriving down under. He disputes this in what is seemingly an attempt to save face.

Social media is an easy way of monitoring everyone in the public eye and posts show that the world number one spent time in Spain in the relevant time period.

Here is what Djokovic had to say on the matter:

"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf- as I told immigration officials on my arrival- and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia."

There is talk that he could face jail over this blunder and so one has to wonder whether he is saving himself by passing the buck on to his agent.

Not only have fans weighed in on this whole situation but Djokovic’s fellow stars have had their say, it is unavoidable news after all. Andy Murray has implored Djokovic to come clean whilst Rafael Nadal didn’t pull any punches in criticising his actions.

Djokovic continued by saying ‘This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.’

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke has considered intervening himself in the matter after Djokovic won his battle in court against the Australian Border Force.

As previously mentioned, this could lead to a fatal punishment.

The Home Affairs Department warns on its’ website that giving ‘false or misleading information’ to the government is ‘a serious offence’, this being exactly what Djokovic has done, and that, per a report in The Sun, jail time could be the end result.

With the qualifiers currently in progress, the Australian Open will soon get underway and the anti-vax player, if allowed to compete, will be looking to make it four titles in-a-row.

