Final Fantasy X-3: Release Date, Story and Everything You Need to Know

Final Fantasy X is regarded as one of the greatest Final Fantasy titles of all time, which is one of the reasons that it got the first-ever mainline sequel to an FF game: Final Fantasy X-2.

Fans have been clamouring for another game in the world of Spira for quite some time, with rumours of Final Fantasy X-3 being thrown around for years.

It's looking now like we may be getting the game at some point after all of these years, with the developers even hinting that it is not out of the question.

Here's everything you need to know about Final Fantasy X-3, including the potential story for the game and the release date.

Release Date

We are quite a way off from knowing when Final Fantasy X-3 will be released, as Square Enix has not even yet confirmed if the game is in development.

Tetsuya Nomura did however cause a major stir within the FF community back in 2021 when he revealed that the synopsis for the game had actually already been written.

He said: “If we are to make 10-3, we somehow have a synopsis written by [Final Fantasy 10 writer Kazushige Nojima]. It's sleeping right now, but the plot itself does exist."

Final Fantasy 10 director Motomu Toriyama has also expressed interest in bringing the game to retail but did note that Square Enix would first need to finish work on the Final Fantasy 7 Remake series.

He said: "The probability is not zero. We are not in a phase where we can talk about it, unless we have finished producing FF7 Remake."

We will update this page as and when Square Enix confirms the release date for Final Fantasy X-3!

Story

As noted, the story for Final Fantasy X-3 has reportedly already got a synopsis, but we do not currently know exactly where Square Enix is looking to take the series.

Interestingly, there was an audio drama created following the events of Final Fantasy X-2, although that has been panned by fans for the most part, so it's not known if this will be kept as canon or whether Square Enix will decide to retcon it.

