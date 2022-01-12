Torvill and Dean, Lizzy Yarnold, Clare Balding: BBC's Winter Olympics panel revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a thrilling summer in Tokyo last year, focus shifts to the Winter Olympics, with Beijing 2022 just weeks away.

Norway came out on top four years ago after an impressive run at PyeongChang 2018, which saw them finish with a total of 39 medals — 14 of them gold.

They'll certainly be looking to build on this success this year and fend off the likes of Canada, Germany, and the USA.

The BBC will be providing live coverage and highlights of the Beijing Winter Olympics and have revealed a star-studded panel, who will help deliver all the action.

Who is presenting the Winter Olympics coverage?

Leading the daily highlights show will be Clare Balding, while live TV coverage of the events in Beijing will be provided by Hazel Irvine, Jeanette Kwakye, Ayo Akinwolere, and JJ Chalmers.

British snowboarder Aimee Fuller is also on board and will be presenting a daily show of extended highlights.

Of course, no major event is complete without an expert team of analysts overseeing all the action in China.

Figure skating legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be joined by Great Britain's most successful Winter Olympian, Lizzy Yarnold.

The former skeleton racer won back-to-back gold medals at the 2014 and 2018 Games, making her the most successful athlete in the sport of all time.

Former Olympic skiers Graham Bell and Chemmy Alcott make up the rest of BBC's team of experts on the Games.

On the commentary team, Rhona Howie and Jackie Lockhart will join Robin Cousins, Wilf O'Reilly, and John Jackson. Howie is most famous for captaining the gold medal-winning British women's curling team at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Lockhart, a fellow former curler, won gold at the 2002 World Championships. This will be her third consecutive commentary appearance for the BBC's Winter Olympics coverage.

How can I watch the 2022 Winter Olympics?

The BBC will be showing more than 300 hours of live winter action on BBC One and BBC Two. An additional live stream will also be available on BBC iPlayer and the Red Button.

BBC Sport online will also feature on-demand access to clips from Beijing, live text commentaries, and an up to date medal table.

