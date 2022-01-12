League of Legends Update 12.2: Highest Win Rate Champions in the Top Lane (Iron)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

League of Legends has a very well known Ranked system where you come across many champions, some that are good and some that are bad!

In this article, we will be going over briefly the top 10 champions with the highest win rates in Iron Rank, and what they are good and bad against.

Every Patch there are changes to Champions, Buffs or Nerfs this means that the list below is subject to change but seeing as the season has just started here is the top 10 from Top Lane.

This list is the best champions in Iron right now, choosing any one of them as a main would be great to help you climb the ranks!

Highest Win Rate Champions (Top Lane)

10. Jax

He is an S ranked Champion with a 51.7% Win rate and not commonly banned with only a 6.7% ban rate, he is bad against Cho’gath, Akali and Sion, and good against Quinn, Singed and Gnar.

9. Yone

Yone is another S ranked Champion he has a 52.01% Win rate however his ban rate is 23.5% which means he is banned every 4 games, Yone has an awful time against Akshan, Graves and Garen, but does really well vs Aatrox, Gwen and Pantheon.

8. Urgot

Urgot is an S+ champion with a 52.92% win rate, and is more than often very strong so worth picking up, his ban rate is a low 5.9%, however, he doesn't have the best win rates against Gangplank, Heimerdinger or Kled, he does, however, do great against Riven, Ornn and Akali.

7. Teemo

This champion for a long time was hardly used until recent buffs and changes he now has a great win rate of 53.07% and a very high ban rate of 32.1%, he seems to do worst against Kled, Wukong and Gnar, but very well vs Vayne, Singed and Akshan.

6. Warwick

Commonly used in the jungle he can also be used top lane with a 53.07% win rate the same as Number 7 on the list, however, his ban rate is a lot lower at 22.1%, Warwick does badly against Yorick, Kayle and Kled, and good against Jayce, Graves and Yasuo.

5. Sett

Sett has a 53.68% win rate and only a 17.7% ban rate, another champion that is worth picking up, he struggles v Jax, Yorick and Ornn but does well v Jayce, Quinn and Aatrox.

4. Trundle

Trundle has a 53.77% win rate and only a 3.8% ban rate, he seems to do worst against Lillia, Yorick and Warwick, and well vs Sion, Renekton and Sylas.

3. Dr Mundo

Since his rework, he has been played a lot more and it is understandable, he has a 54.97% win rate and is an S+ Champion, his ban rate is low at 7.8%, but he doesn’t do well into Heimerdinger, Ornn or Shen, but good against Camille, Sylas and Gnar.

2. Akshan

He has a very high win rate at 55.12% and a very low ban rate at 9.1% however not quite as popular in the top lane as he is in other lanes. He does badly against Rumble, Dr Mundo and Renekton and is good against Trundle, Irelia and Vladimir.

1. Yorick

The King of Top Lane for Iron is Yorick he has a whopping 56.90% win rate and a tiny ban rate of 4.3% another champion that you should pick up and main he does badly vs Akshan, Gwen and Irelia, two of which are not frequently picked, Yorick does great into Kennen, Trundle and Gangplank.

