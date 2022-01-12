FFVII The First SOLDIER: Can I Play it on PC?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FFVII The First SOLDIER has been a massive hit amongst battle royale players and Final Fantasy purists alike, but can you play the game on PC?

The title was initially released in November 2021 on Mobile, specifically for Android via the Google Play Store and iOS.

Whilst it is not particularly easy to play the game on a different system to a handheld, there is certainly ways around it.

Here's everything you need to know about playing FF7 The First SOLDIER on PC and what steps you need to take to do so.

Read More: FFVII The First SOLDIER Season Two: Release Date, Season Pass and Everything You Need to Know

FF7 The First SOLDIER PC

As noted, FF7 The First SOLDIER was released on mobile devices, meaning that it isn't specifically a game that can be played on PC.

It is worth noting however that there are ways to play mobile-based games on a desktop or laptop PC, with the current leader being Bluestacks.

Here's how you can download and install FF7 The First SOLDIER to play via PC on Bluestacks:

First, you will need to download Bluestacks 5 Nought, more information on how to do so can be found here.

Here are the specific instructions from Bluestacks on how to install and load the game on their system:

"1. If BlueStacks 5 Nougat 32-bit or Pie 64-bit (Beta) is already installed on your PC, you can create a Nougat 64-bit instance on it using the Multi-Instance Manager.

"2. Alternatively, if BlueStacks 5 Nougat 32-bit or Pie 64-bit (Beta) is not installed on your PC, you can visit our official download page and download BlueStacks 5 Nougat 64-bit.

Read More: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: Release Date, PS4, Trailer, Open World and Everything You Need to Know

How To Install Bluestacks

Launch BlueStacks 5 and click on the Play Store icon on your home screen.

On the Play Store window, type "Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier" in the search bar and press "Enter".

Select the game when it appears in the search results. On the next screen, click on "Install".

After the installation is complete, the game icon will appear on your BlueStacks 5 home screen.

Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier is now available on your BlueStacks 5.

Read More: Final Fantasy X-3: Release Date, Story and Everything You Need to Know

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News