Rockstar often leave a large gap between the release of their games and that remains the case with the GTA franchise.

A recent insider has claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI is the only game likely to be released by Rockstar in this era of consoles.

Leaker AccountNGT is behind the claims and due to development being a ‘mess’ and work on the game having to be restarted numerous times, it makes sense that this will be the only game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

GTA 5 was released in the September of 2013 and so its ten-year anniversary is dawning on us.

That being said, it is still a thriving game for Rockstar and so it is no surprise that wasn’t an initial rush to get started on and in due course release the next edition.

These are obviously just claims and so the suggestions could be completely blown out of the water at any time by the powers that be at Rockstar.

Recent rumours that could dispel these suggestions are that Rockstar recently restarted developing Bully 2.

At the same time, the hugely successful Red Dead Redemption 2 was the only new game from Rockstar to be released on PS4 and Xbox One.

New game being the operative phrase as this does not include remasters.

GTA 6 after all is set to be a massive release and could be yet another huge boom for Rockstar.

Bigger and better than ever is a common saying in this industry and that is said to be the way they’re thinking when it comes to the next instalment in the worldwide phenomenon, the Grand Theft Auto series.

There is no beating around the bush that the GTA 6 sales, like those of the games before it, will be mouth-watering. Rockstar will be in an even more enviable position when it does eventually get released.

