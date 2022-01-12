Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fallon Sherrock is through to the final stage of the 2022 PDC Q-School but how close is she to securing a Tour Card and joining the 128 person Professional Tour?

The ‘Queen of the Palace’ is aiming to become the second woman to land a spot on the PDC Tour after Lisa Ashton achieved the feat in 2020.

Having first made headlines at the 2020 World Championships, where she became the first woman to ever win a World Championship match, Sherrock has established herself as a fan favourite whenever she has competed at televised events.

Last year, the 27-year-old reached the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts –– the first time a woman had ever reached this stage of a major tournament, and also finished as runner-up to Michael van Gerwen at the Nordic Darts Masters.

But despite some impressive performances in 2021, Sherrock is yet to land a Tour Card, which would allow her to participate in all Players Championships and European Tour Qualifiers for two years.

To gain a Tour Card, players must attend Qualifying School, shortened to ‘Q School’ where players compete to gain a set number of spots.

Sherrock took part in Q School in 2020 but was unable to gain a Tour Card on that occasion. This time around, however, she is still on course to secure a place on the circuit.

How has Fallon Sherrock performed at Q School so far?

It was a less than ideal start for the Queen of the Palace as she suffered a first-round defeat on Sunday, followed by a loss in her third match on Wednesday.

Sherrock, therefore, needed to string together a series of wins or else she’d be eliminated and the Milton Keynes born star did just that. Victories over Robert Whybrew and Kevin Lane put her back on track before she faced three-time World Championship quarter-finalist and former Premier League competitor Wes Newton.

The 27-year-old beat Newton 5-2 to book her place in the final stage of Q School via the Order of Merit, before her winning run was ended by Scott Marsh.

How close is Fallon Sherrock to gaining a Tour Card?

Sherrock is one of 128 players battling for 17 remaining Tour Cards from Wednesday onwards.

The winners of each of the previous four days have already secured Cards, as have the 13 highest ranked players from the Order of Merit.

The final stage will take place from January 12th-15th, with winners being split between the UK and European Q School Final Stage Orders of Merit and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.

