Tottenham transfer news: 'Make or break' - Major claim emerges on 6'4 Spurs star's future

Joe Rodon's Tottenham Hotspur future could be decided by how he performs in tonight's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg clash with London rivals Chelsea, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Spurs go into the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a two-goal deficit after a close range Kai Havertz strike and Ben Davies own goal handed Thomas Tuchel's charges the advantage last week.

What's the latest news involving Rodon?

According to MailOnline, Rodon has been the subject of loan interest during the early stages of the January transfer window.

It was reported last month that Newcastle United are the frontrunners to acquire the centre-back, who joined Spurs in a deal worth £11million plus add-ons from Championship side Swansea City in 2020.

The Magpies' interest comes after they became the world's richest football club thanks to a £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund.

But the mega-rich Tynesiders are not Rodon's only suitors as, according to The Times, Brighton & Hove Albion have been keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Leeds United are also thought to be mulling over a move which would see the 22-cap Wales international head to Elland Road.

Rodon's Spurs contract, which is worth £24,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

What has Michael Bridge said about Rodon?

Bridge believes tonight's clash against Chelsea could define Rodon's Spurs career, with a move away potentially on the horizon.

However, the Sky Sports reporter feels a promising performance could result in head coach Antonio Conte changing his mind and offering the defender a second chance in north London.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "He didn't play against Chelsea in the first leg because apparently he had this rib injury, but he played against Morecambe.

"This has to be potentially make or break for him. If he plays well against Chelsea, his Tottenham career might not be over."

Is Rodon likely to ever be a regular starter at Spurs?

Despite being a big-money signing during Jose Mourinho's reign, Rodon has gone on to only make 21 appearances for Spurs.

The appointment of Conte in November has not resulted in a change of fortunes for the 6 ft 4 Welshman as he has been restricted to two outings under the Italian.

In fact, he is yet to play a single Premier League minute since the alteration in the dugout.

It does not appear as though he is likely to become a Conte favourite over time either, as the Spurs chief revealed he sees Rodon merely as a back-up option to Eric Dier.

That is probably the last team-mate Rodon wanted to be behind in the pecking order as Conte clearly rates Dier highly after claiming he has the potential to go on and become one of the best centre-backs in world football.

