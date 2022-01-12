Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the road to WrestleMania season in full swing, GiveMeSport looks at seven matches WWE should book for the Grandaddy of them All.

Brock Lesnar v Roman Reigns

Whether it’s title vs. title or a unification for both, it’s almost a certainty we’re going Brock v Roman as the big main event for WrestleMania - especially after their match at Day 1 was derailed by COVID. Some fans have questioned if there is clamour for a repeat of a Mania match, we’ve seen twice already but given the rolls both Reigns and Lesnar are on, it could well be the best we’ve seen in the series so far.

Riddle v Randy Orton

RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Title defeat to Alpha Academy this past week should signal the beginnings of an obvious path for Riddle to face Randy Orton in Dallas this April. You’d wager that it will be Orton who does the turn, once he gives in to those voices in his head and finally has enough of Riddles patter. Or are we in for curveball and its Riddle who turns on RAAAANDY?

Becky Lynch v Bianca Belair….or Bayley

This feud hasn’t ever really gone away, and it makes WrestleMania sense to pit your top female heel against Raw’s number one baby face on the biggest night of the year. The only question mark is the Bayley shaped elephant in the women’s division that may throw a spanner in the works. Wouldn’t rule out a triple threat here, or over on SmackDown….

Sasha Banks v Charlotte Flair

Sasha’s injury has put pay to the probable initial storyline we were going to get to see her face The Queen at WrestleMania, but upon her return it still feels like the end goal - unless we see a Bayley involvement here. Banks and Flair haven’t really had a fully-fledged programme together since their history making rivalry in 2016 and it’s an easy big-name feud for WWE to book.

Edge v AJ Styles

Ever since Edge made his dramatic return to the ring two years ago, the list of possible opponents has always been topped by AJ Styles. Two top-drawer performers who would blow the roof off when it comes to in-ring action and could tell an incredible story both in the build and on the night. Book it.

Big E v Goldberg



The WWE Title scene is somewhat muddled with Brock holding the belt and still heading for a date with Roman, so could that leave Big E in the marquee match slot against a returning Goldberg. E has gone on record in saying that he was a huge Goldberg mark growing up and the meat-slapping match would only boost his credentials as a main event player for WWE.

Kevin Owens v Seth Rollins

Two talents who could be around the WWE Title picture depending on its destination post Royal Rumble, but if the belt is not in play, could both benefit from a big match against each other? It would be a repeat of WrestleMania match we saw two years ago, only this time the dynamic reversed as Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins fully embraces the baby face vision of his current persona.

