In 2016, Jamie Carragher caused a bit of a stir in a charity match at Wembley Stadium.

The game was played between Spencer FC and Weller Wanderers, with both teams made up of various vloggers, retired professional footballers and other online celebrities.

Prior to the match, which was known as the EE Wembley Cup, YouTube sensation Joe Weller poked fun at Carragher on Twitter and the Liverpool legend decided to take matters into his own hands during the game itself.

When the pair challenged for the ball in the 56th-minute of the 'friendly' encounter, Carragher planted his studs into Weller's thigh with a rather brutal high tackle.

To rub salt in the wounds, the defender-turned-pundit turned around and called his stricken opponent a "stupid little p***k"...

Video: Carragher vs Weller at Wembley

Ouch.

In a video posted to his official YouTube channel after the match's conclusion, Weller called out Carragher for his reckless antics and even told him to "grow up".

Video: Weller's response to Carragher after the game

Weller said: "Fair enough, for the majority of the game I was in his back pocket. He's a professional footballer who played in the Premier League two seasons ago!

"But mate, why are you elbowing people in the face? And just kicking me?! What are you doing?

"When he did foul us, he would never say sorry or show an ounce of class, he would call us a 'f****** stupid little p****'.

"I mean, a 40-year-old bloke! What are you doing? Just grow up!"

ENTER GIVEAWAY

That was far from the end of the spat between the pair, though.

A few months after Weller's video went live, Carragher was asked about the infamous tackle on the YouTuber in a Snapchat Q&A session with Soccer AM and his response was just as savage as the actual challenge.

Video: Carragher's reply when asked about tackle on Weller

Carragher said: "He was just annoying me in the game, I'd never heard of him, supposedly a big star on YouTube, he was acting the 'big star' on the pitch, so I gave him a slap.

"I loved munching Joe Weller in that game and if I get a chance I'll be doing it again."

It was certainly a strange feud, but it was also rather hilarious one.

