Chad Gable has shared a truly heartwarming message on social media after winning the Raw Tag Team Championship this week.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Chad Gable and Otis beat Riddle and Randy Orton to win the Raw tag team titles.

While Gable has won tag team gold before during his time with WWE, this was the first time that the team of Alpha Academy has won a title while working as a team.

It seems like Gable and Otis are more than just a throw-together tag team, with Chad sharing a touching message about his partner on social media.

As can be seen above, Gable spoke about how cool it was to "win champions" and "achieve dreams" alongside his best friend.

The former NXT star explained that he and Otis have spoken about winning titles since they trained to compete in the Olympics together back in 2011.

The pair clearly have a strong bond, with Gable even revealing that Otis bought the house right up the street from his partner.

⁣The pair wok out and train together, and Gable explained that he "couldn't be happier" to have won the titles with his friend.

The win is significant for another reason too, with it being the first time that Otis has won any championship during his time with WWE.

