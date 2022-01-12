Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wardlow has spoken about whether or not he'd be interested in being in WWE's Royal Rumble match.

On last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, WWE announced 19 of the participants for the women's Royal Rumble match.

One of the names in the match is Mickie James, who as well as being a WWE legend, is the current IMPACT Knockout's Champion.

This announcement led to many speculating that WWE could be open to working with other promotions, which has since been reported.

As can be seen above, WrestleVotes has reported that WWE is considering getting in a wrestler from another promotion for the men's Royal Rumble match later this month.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, AEW star Wardlow explained whether or not he'd be open to being in the match.

Wardlow told Louis Dangoor that if Tony Khan wanted him to be in the match, he'd be open to it, speaking about the history behind the Royal Rumble:

If Tony Khan truly genuinely wanted to do that, I would be up for that. But that would have to be a "if Tony wants it". If it was if he was on the fence, I wouldn't do it. Obviously, the Royal Rumble is a historic event, it always lands around my birthday in January every year so it was always a special event for me as a kid. To be a part of that, I'm sure would be very cool. However, I am more than happy and content with AEW.

For more news on what WWE could be planning for the Royal Rumble, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News