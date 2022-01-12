Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is usually at the forefront of the tennis world for his exceptional performances, but recently he’s found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

The world number one said he made an “error of judgement” after leaving his isolation to attend an interview with a French journalist.

In a statement posted on the Serbian's Instagram, he also admitted to attending a children’s tennis event the day before he was tested for the virus.

"I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event.

"The next day, on 18 December I was at my tennis centre in Belgrade to fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L'Equipe interview and photoshoot. I cancelled all my other events except for the L'Equipe interview.”

Djokovic then went on to try and justify this decision.

"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L'Equipe interview as I didn't want to let the journalist down - but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken.

While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment.

His statement also commented on the issues he has had with his travel declaration, attributing the mistake to “human error” on behalf of his agent.

"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf - as I told immigration officials on my arrival - and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur."

A decision will be made today by the Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, as to whether Djokovic’s visa will be cancelled, meaning if it is – he’ll miss his chance to defend his title of the Australian Open.

Even though Djokovic’s court case was successful, Hawke still retains the personal power to cancel the visa himself and is said to be considering the decision with great caution.

The 34-year-old will be desperate to compete, with the opportunity to make history if he comes out victorious by surpassing Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with a whopping 21 grand slam victories.

