Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA Mobile 22 is close to being released and we have all the information around the new Heroes promo that will be in the game.

The game, also developed by EA Sports, gives players the whole FIFA experience on mobile so you can play the very popular game on the go.

EA Sports have turned FIFA into one of the best sporting games around and they have dominated the football gaming world for well over a decade.

There has been a lot of excitement over this game, and hopefully the developers meet the high expectations of the gaming community.

Read More: FIFA Mobile 22: Release Date, Beta, iOS, Trailer and Everything You Need to Know

FIFA Mobile 22: New Heroes Confirmed For Ultimate Team

FIFA Mobile 22 has Ultimate Team, just like the console and PC version of the game, and this makes sense because it is the most popular game mode in the FIFA franchise.

Within Ultimate Team, or FUT as it is well known, there are an abundance of promos which release special cards and we see players get huge upgrades.

Some promos also bring legends of football to the game, like Icons, and the latest promo similar to this added to FIFA was Heroes.

Heroes were added to FIFA this year, and includes great footballers who may not be seen as icons but more cult heroes. Some of the players to be in this promo include Diego Milito, Joe Cole, Robbie Keane, Clint Dempsey and Tim Cahill.

These players are able to get a perfect link to both the country they are from and the league their hero moment was in.

FIFA Mobile official confirmed the release date for FIFA Mobile 22, and many are excited as it will be going live on Friday 18th January 2022.

We do not know a lot about the Heroes promo coming to FIFA Mobile, but what we do know is that there will be an abundance of new special cards for the FIFA community to play with in this game.

When more information gets confirmed, we will reveal all to you as soon as possible so be sure to keep an eye on this page for all of the latest updates.

Enter the Giveaway to win up to £500 worth of GiveMeSport Merchandise!

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News