Kell Brook says Amir Khan will be 'a mere memory' by the time he's finished with him

Kell Brook has warned Amir Khan he will be 'a mere memory' by the time he's finished with him.

'The Special One' has been training in Sheffield ahead of his catchweight clash with his British rival next month at Manchester Arena on February 19.

And the 35-year-old wants to put on a show for the fans they'll never forget.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brook said: "He messed about when we got contracts over the line.

"Now we've got a date, let's make this fight happen. I want him to turn up on February 19, the best he can be."

Brook continued: "The fans have been waiting too long. I've been waiting too long.

"I'm more than ready to show the world that I'm the best.

"After this fight, Amir will be a mere memory."

The Bolton boxer has flown out to Colorado to continue his training camp with former opponent Terence Crawford's coach Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre ahead of the long-awaited grudge match.

However, Brook insists that won't help him in the slightest.

"I don't believe so.

"Amir keeps banging on about his trainer and having world champions in his camp.

"Dominic Ingle, my trainer, has known me since I was a teenager. He knows me inside-out. He knows when to push me, when not to push me, when I need a rest.

"Amir said he hasn't had a day off in a month.

"A rest is as good as a hard training session. The body needs to recover. His trainer has never worked with him - he doesn't know how to push Amir.

"We have no excuses.

"I'm putting myself through hell.

"People will remember me by this fight. It took years for this grudge match to finally get here.

"The fans have been waiting for this fight for a long time."

Asked about Khan's accusation that he is 'bitter' about his success, Brook replied: "It's just talk. If he wants to believe it, let him carry on.

"He's in a fairy world. He loves the media. That's what he's about.

"I tie these gloves on, not for the flash of the cameras, but to become the world champion and the best in my sport."

