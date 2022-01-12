Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alexa Bliss has debuted a brand new look on social media after returning to WWE TV this week.

On this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss made her first appearance on WWE television since September of last year.

The former Raw Women's Champion appeared in a backstage segment with a therapist, the reaction to which was very much mixed.

During the segment, Bliss was sporting the same look we saw of her during her most recent run on TV, but that may have already changed.

Following her return, Bliss took to social media to post a selfie, and as can be seen above, she has a very different new look.

As of right now, there is no word on whether or not Bliss is going to be debuting this look on WWE TV anytime soon, but it isn't out of the realms of possibility to think that she could.

It's possible that Alexa Bliss filmed all of her segments, the first of which you can watch below, before changing up her look ahead of a proper return to the ring.

Some have speculated that Bliss' therapy segments are going to lead to her ditching her dark character and debuting a new one, and this new look could be part of that.

As of right now, there is no word on what WWE actually has planned for Bliss when she properly returns to TV.

